Crowds gather at Jackson Square for peaceful protest

A large group gathered at Jackson Square for a protest in solidarity with protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The group gathered outside of Jackson Square holding signs and chanting. They were later met by the group Take ‘Em Down NOLA who marched from Congo Square to Jackson Square.

Police closed Jackson Square ahead of the protest and put up barricades to separate protesters from counter protesters.

The protest ended peacefully just before 3:30 p.m.

There are no reported arrests at the protest.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.