Nicondra: The rain is back

Stormy weather returned on Saturday beginning early off-shore and prompting a number of severe thunderstorm warnings through the afternoon. Typically high moisture content is on the increase and will continue through the weekend and into early next week. Our daily chance for showers and storms will increase with the moisture and several disturbances pushing past the area. The weekend is in no way a washout and we will continue to have plenty of time with sun and clouds, but some areas of strong storms will develop especially in the afternoon. Look for temperatures to stay pretty typical with mid-to-lower 90's and the heat index around 105 during the hottest part of the afternoon.

A cold front may approach the Gulf Coast by late next week increasing our storm chances even more.

The tropics will continue to see increasing activity as we head towards the peak of the season. The National Hurricane Center is currently issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Harvey. Wind shear in the Caribbean degraded the circulation and may make it difficult for the system to regain a closed circulation over the next day or so. Regardless of strength the storm will likely move into the Yucatan. The other two Atlantic disturbances do not appear to pose a threat to the Gulf of Mexico at this time.

