Woman reported missing from Treme neighborhood

New Orleans police are searching for a woman who was reported missing from the Treme' neighborhood.

Police say that 24-year-old Shavon Alexander reportedly left her house in the 1900 block of Saint Ann Street on July 9 at 12 a.m. She voluntarily checked herself into a hospital, where she was last seen by her husband. She was later discharged, but hasn't been seen or heard from since. Investigators learned that Alexander suffers from a mental illness.

She is described as a black female, who is 6'1" tall and weighs 190 pounds.

If you have any information that could help locate Shavon Alexander, you are asked to call 911 or any NOPD First District detective at 504-658-6010.

