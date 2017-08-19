LSP: Motor Assistance Patrol worker injured after being struck by car on interstate

Louisiana State Police troopers are investigating an accident that left a Motor Assistance Patrol worker injured. Troopers were called to the scene Saturday around 3 p.m. on Interstate 10 east bound near the Bonnabel Boulevard on-ramp.

According to police, the driver of a Honda Civic lost control of the car and hit a disabled vehicle, which was pulled into the gore area of the interstate between the travel lanes and the on-ramp. A MAP worker, who was tending to the disabled vehicle was struck. The worker was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for moderate injuries.

The driver of the Honda was cited for careless operation.

