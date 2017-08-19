NOPD: Teen reported missing from Treme' neighborhood

New Orleans police are searching for a teenager who was reported missing from the Treme' neighborhood. E'Myri Alexis Smith, 16, was last seen leaving her home in the 2300 block of Ursulines Avenue, Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

According to police, she reportedly left her home after being involved in an argument.

Smith is described as a black female, who is 5'1" tall and weighing 150 pounds.

If you have any information that could help locate E'Myri Alexis Smith, you are asked to call 911 or NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010.

