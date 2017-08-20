2-alarm fire erupts in Algiers

New Orleans fire fighters battled a two-alarm fire, early Sunday, that left two homes damaged. The incident occurred just after 3 a.m. in the 3500 block of Red Oak Court.

NOFD says that crews got the initial call at 3:06 a.m. and a second alarm was raised at 3:11 a.m. No one was home at the time of the fire and there are no reported injuries.

According to fire officials, the neighboring building sustained radiated heat damage but did not erupt in flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.