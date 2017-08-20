2-alarm fire erupts in Algiers

New Orleans fire fighters battled a two-alarm fire, early Sunday, that left an two homes damaged. The incident occurred just after 3 a.m. in the 3500 block of Red Oak Court. NOFD says that crews got the initial call at 3:06 a.m. and a second alarm was raised at 3:11 a.m. No one was home at the time of the fire and there are no reported injuries. According to fire officials, the neighboring building sustained radiated heat damage but did not erupt in flames. The cause...more>>
One person was treated for apparent heat exhaustion after a large protest this afternoon, by people who want to take down more monuments, street signs and school names, which they call tributes to white supremacy.more>>
New Orleans police are searching for a teenager who was reported missing from the Treme' neighborhood.more>>
Louisiana State Police troopers are investigating an accident that left a Motor Assistance Patrol worker injured.more>>
New Orleans police are searching for a woman who was reported missing from the Treme' neighborhood.more>>
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.more>>
The girl’s mother says the daycare never contacted her to say an incident occurred.more>>
Trump tweeted, deleted, tweeted, deleted and tweeted before getting the spelling right.more>>
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.more>>
Gregg County officials confirm the suspect in the I-20 standoff Saturday has died from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound.more>>
