Man found shot to death on Old Roman St.

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the death of a man found shot to death Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Old Roman Street.

According to police, a gray Acura was found with its driver’s door open and music playing. Officers then found a 39-year-old male lying face down in the grass next to the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released. His name will be released by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office along with the official cause of death.

If anyone has any information about this shooting, they are asked to contact Homicide Detective Clinton Givens at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

