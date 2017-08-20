Wrong way driver killed in head-on collision

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on US 90B East Sunday morning.

Investigators say the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near the Camp Street Exit.

According to witnesses, a brown 2015 Honda Accord was traveling against traffic on US 90 East passing the Earhart exit. As the Honda Accord approached the Camp Street exit, it collided head on with a 2000 Ford Explorer traveling eastbound with traffic.

The driver of the Honda Accord was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford Explorer was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Investigators say blood and alcohol tests are pending.

The name of the deceased driver has not been released. The Orleans Parish Coroner will release his name with the official cause of death following an autopsy.

If anyone has any information about this crash, they are asked to contact Traffic Fatality Investigator Danny Ellis at (504) 658-6210.

