Wrong way driver killed in head-on collision

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on US 90B East Sunday morning.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on US 90B East Sunday morning.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the death of a man found shot to death Sunday morning.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the death of a man found shot to death Sunday morning.more>>
This video of 8-year-old Abbigal Smith has gone viral.more>>
This video of 8-year-old Abbigal Smith has gone viral.more>>
New Orleans fire fighters battled a two-alarm fire, early Sunday, that left an two homes damaged. The incident occurred just after 3 a.m. in the 3500 block of Red Oak Court. NOFD says that crews got the initial call at 3:06 a.m. and a second alarm was raised at 3:11 a.m. No one was home at the time of the fire and there are no reported injuries. According to fire officials, the neighboring building sustained radiated heat damage but did not erupt in flames. The cause...more>>
New Orleans fire fighters battled a two-alarm fire, early Sunday, that left an two homes damaged. The incident occurred just after 3 a.m. in the 3500 block of Red Oak Court. NOFD says that crews got the initial call at 3:06 a.m. and a second alarm was raised at 3:11 a.m. No one was home at the time of the fire and there are no reported injuries. According to fire officials, the neighboring building sustained radiated heat damage but did not erupt in flames. The cause...more>>
One person was treated for apparent heat exhaustion after a large protest this afternoon, by people who want to take down more monuments, street signs and school names, which they call tributes to white supremacy.more>>
One person was treated for apparent heat exhaustion after a large protest this afternoon, by people who want to take down more monuments, street signs and school names, which they call tributes to white supremacy.more>>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.more>>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.more>>
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.more>>
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.more>>
The girl’s mother says the daycare never contacted her to say an incident occurred.more>>
The girl’s mother says the daycare never contacted her to say an incident occurred.more>>
Trump tweeted, deleted, tweeted, deleted and tweeted before getting the spelling right.more>>
Trump tweeted, deleted, tweeted, deleted and tweeted before getting the spelling right.more>>
Gregg County officials confirm the suspect in the I-20 standoff Saturday has died from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound.more>>
Gregg County officials confirm the suspect in the I-20 standoff Saturday has died from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound.more>>