After Further Review: Five players to watch for Saints vs Chargers

The Saints visit Los Angeles tonight to face the Chargers. The Black and Gold currently sport a ten-game losing streak in the preseason. Here's five players to watch in the Saints second preseason game of 2017.

Marshon Lattimore

Lattimore’s performance was one of the better things to come out of joint practices with the Chargers. He looked healthy and played aggressive. He mostly ran with the second team. I’ll be watching to see how he responds in his first game experience.

Ryan Ramczyk

Ditto for Ramczyk. Even with an injury that forced him to miss the preseason opener, he is the clear cut first option at left tackle. That wasn’t the case before camp began, which shows his accelerated progress. Sunday will be his first game, and he’ll face two stud pass rushers in Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa.

Linebackers

While other position battles have settled for the Saints, the linebacker position remains the biggest unknown. I’ll be paying attention to who starts at the positions in base and nickel packages. The only player we know for sure is A.J. Klein, who has remained on the field in all personnel packages. Manti Te’o and Craig Robertson have received the majority of first team reps.

This week Alex Anzalone got plenty of first team reps in both packages.

TommyLee Lewis

Can Lewis follow up his ten-catch performance with another solid night? If he does, then he’ll likely remove all doubt who the fifth wide receiver should be on this team.

Alvin Kamara

We don’t know if Mark Ingram or Adrian Peterson will get any reps Sunday. They didn’t against Cleveland in the opener. Thus, Kamara started the game as the featured back. I’ll be curious to see if Kamara gets more looks in the satellite role that he was drafted to fill, and if he follows up on his solid debut with another good outing.

