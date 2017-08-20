After Further Review: Five players to watch for Saints vs Chargers

Marshon Lattimore Lattimore’s performance was one of the better things to come out of joint practices with the Chargers. He looked healthy and played aggressive. He mostly ran with the second team. I’ll be watching to see how he responds in his first game experience. Ryan Ramczyk Ditto for Ramczyk. Even with an injury that forced him to miss the preseason opener, he is the clear cut first option at left tackle. That wasn’t the case before camp began, which shows...more>>
LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron will meet with the media, as LSU gets ready to begin the fall semester and the Tigers gear up for a hopefully success season.more>>
