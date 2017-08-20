Man arrested after robbing woman and beating her with her purse

New Orleans Police arrested a man accused of robbing a woman in the St. Roch neighborhood.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Marigny Street and North Roman Street.

According to the victim, the suspect, 25-year-old Charles Travis, grabbed the victim and her purse, reached into the purse and took some cash. Travis then took the victim’s purse and began hitting her with it and punching her. When the victim told Travis she was going to call the police, he fled the scene on foot.

Travis was later apprehended by police.

