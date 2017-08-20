Slidell PD: Two-year-old drowns in swimming pool

A two-year-old girl died, Saturday, after drowning in a North Shore swimming pool. Officers were called to the scene, Saturday just after 8 p.m., in the Palm Lake subdivision in Slidell.

According to police, family members found the girl in the bottom of the pool. Both family members and medical personnel tried to revive the toddler, but were unsuccessful.

Witnesses told police that the child was out of sight for a few seconds when she fell into the pool. After someone saw her in the water, she was immediately pulled out of the pool before family members began administering CPR. EMT's then rushed the girl to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

“This is any parents worse nightmare," said Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal. "Some question how something like this could happen, but we’ve seen it time and time again. Tragedy strikes so quickly…even within a few seconds, no matter how careful you are. When a tragic incident like this happens, it affects everyone in the community, including the first responders. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. They will need all the support they can get during this difficult time.”

