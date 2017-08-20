Nicondra: High pressure prevails

In the battle for territory across southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast high pressure and therefore few storms won out over the large upper low moving across the Gulf of Mexico. The influence from a digging trough to our northeast that brought in the stormy weather Saturday is moving on and replaced by high pressure. The Gulf low appears to be staying far enough south that most of the storms it's triggering are off shore with just a bit of activity in the coastal parishes. While it's still possible for a strong storm to develop each day they will be few and far between. Look for temperatures to stay pretty typical for August with mid to lower 90's and the heat index around 105 during the hottest part of the afternoon. A cold front gets close to the Gulf Coast by Wednesday increasing our storm chances for the middle of the week.

Hurricane hunters continue to investigate what are now the remnants of Harvey. There is a good chance the storm will regenerate while it moves west across the Caribbean. The wind shear that degraded the circulation will be reduced over the next day or so. Regardless of strength the storm will move towards, Honduras, Belize and into the Yucatan. The other two Atlantic disturbances do not appear to pose a threat to the Gulf of Mexico at this time.

