Nicondra: High pressure prevails

Following a two-day joint practice in southern California, the Saints will face the Los Angeles Chargers at the StubHub Center.more>>
The Saints visit Los Angeles Sunday night to face the Chargers. The Black and Gold currently sport a ten-game losing streak in the preseason. Here's five players to watch in the Saints second preseason game of 2017.more>>
New Orleans police report that a woman who was reported missing from the Treme' neighborhood, has been located.more>>
In the battle for territory across southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast high pressure and therefore few storms won out over the large upper low moving across the Gulf of Mexico.more>>
A two-year-old girl died, Saturday, after drowning in a North Shore swimming pool.more>>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.more>>
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.more>>
Did you know your camera may need its own pair of glasses if you plan to point it at the sun during the historic solar eclipse?more>>
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.more>>
A 16-year-old high school student is dead and three Auburn residents have been arrested after what appears to be a drug rip-off, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office in Florida.more>>
