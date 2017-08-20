WATCH LIVE: Saints prepare to face Chargers in second preseason contest

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Following a two-day joint practice in southern California, the Saints will face the Los Angeles Chargers at the StubHub Center.more>>
Following a two-day joint practice in southern California, the Saints will face the Los Angeles Chargers at the StubHub Center.more>>
The Saints visit Los Angeles Sunday night to face the Chargers. The Black and Gold currently sport a ten-game losing streak in the preseason. Here's five players to watch in the Saints second preseason game of 2017.more>>
The Saints visit Los Angeles Sunday night to face the Chargers. The Black and Gold currently sport a ten-game losing streak in the preseason. Here's five players to watch in the Saints second preseason game of 2017.more>>
LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron will meet with the media, as LSU gets ready to begin the fall semester and the Tigers gear up for a hopefully success season.more>>
LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron will meet with the media, as LSU gets ready to begin the fall semester and the Tigers gear up for a hopefully success season.more>>