WATCH LIVE: Saints prepare to face Chargers in second preseason contest

Following a two-day joint practice in southern California, the Saints will face the Los Angeles Chargers at the StubHub Center.

The Saints are coming off of a 20-14 loss to the Cleveland Browns in the first preseason game of the year on Aug 10.

Despite the loss, a few players had stand-out performances including wide receiver Tommylee Lewis who finished with 10 catches for 125 yards and a score.

FOX 8 will carry the game live from Los Angeles. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Central.

