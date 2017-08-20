LIVE COVERAGE: Saints vs. Chargers - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

LIVE COVERAGE: Saints vs. Chargers

Written by: Chris Finch, Digital Content Director
Connect
Live Blog Saints vs. Chargers
 
LOS ANGELES (WVUE) -

The New Orleans Saints play the Los Angeles Chargers in a pivotal preseason matchup. See live coverage from the FOX 8 Sports team.

Mobile users click here.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly