Alvin Kamara fuels Saints to halftime lead over the Chargers

Alvin Kamara scored on a 50-yard touchdown run on the Saints first play from scrimmage. Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

For the second preseason game in a row there was no Drew Brees, Mark Ingram, or Adrian Peterson on the field for the Saints. No key offensive starters in the backfield against the Chargers, no problem.

Alvin Kamara exhibited early in the contest the Black and Gold run game is secure for years to come. The rookie broke off a 50-yard touchdown run on the Saints first play from scrimmage to give the Who-Dats a 7-0 lead. Rookie left tackle Ryan Ramczyk cleared the way for Kamara to hit paydirt, giving the 2017 rookie class a passing grade in the first half. Kamara finished the first half with 61 yards on five carries, and one reception for 20 yards.

Special teams also gave Sean Payton some positive looks, including Wil Lutz's 53-yard field goal, staking the Saints to a 10-0 advantage.

The Chargers also their kept starting quarterback, Philip Rivers, on the sideline. Kellen Clemens got the start, and the Saints defense held the backup scoreless through the first two quarters, racking up four sacks.

Want the best Saints coverage at your fingertips? Download the FINAL PLAY app for the latest news and video. Plus, there’s a chance to win a Saints Getaway in New Orleans. Download here: fox8live.com/finalplay

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.