Juan's World: Saints Win....Finally

Welcome in to Juan's World where it's time to brag. The Saints won a preseason game. Yes, you read that correctly. The Saints finally finished on the right side of the scoreboard in the preseason. First time we've been able to say that since 2014.

I know, I know...it's only a preseason game. But winning is important whenever you play a game. No doubt the Saints got tired of taking home a participation trophy.

It's not just that they beat the Los Angeles Chargers, but they actually 'BEAT' them. Especially on defense, which seems a bit weird to say. The Saints defense was dominant. Eight sacks, two turnovers and in the face of the quarterback all night long. It's also how they closed the game out when the Chargers seemed to take back momentum with a fourth quarter pick-six.

Offensively, I'm trying not to be concerned because Drew Brees has yet to play in a game yet. Neither have Adrian Peterson or Mark Ingram. In other words, the Saints have yet to put their best offensive foot forward in this preseason. So I'm going to assume that, based on these two preseason, defensive dominated games, that all is well in the Who Dat Nation because we know the offense will be there once number nine gets behind center. Ok, I hope that all will be well once number nine is behind center. But, only time will tell. Maybe Saturday's Preseason Dome Opener will be the time that'll tell us all we need to know.

But, in the meantime, savor this win. It's their first in the last 11 tries. Who knows when the next one will come.

Juan's World, Juan's World...Excellent!!!!!

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.