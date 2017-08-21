NOPD searching toddler missing from Algiers

New Orleans police and Louisiana State Police are searching for a 22-month-old toddler who was reported missing Sunday night.

A Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory was issued for Dedrick Dilbert, is a 22-month-old black male with short black hair and brown eyes. He is about two feet tall and weighs approximately 25 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with “BORN TO BE WILD” in white letters across the front, blue denim pants, a diaper and Nike tennis shoes.

Dedrick was last seen on Sunday around 4 p.m. in the Garden Oaks Apartment complex in the 3800 block of Garden Oaks Boulevard.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dedrick Dilbert is asked to immediately contact the New Orleans Police Department at 504-821-2222 or 504-658-6040 or Louisiana State Police Sgt. Stacey Pearson of the Louisiana Clearinghouse for Missing & Exploited Children at 337-962-2605 or stacey.pearson@la.gov.

