Man, woman shot in the head in Treme double-shooting

Two people were shot in the head in a Sunday night double-shooting in Treme.

According to initial New Orleans Police Department reports, a 32-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were wounded.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the 600 block of North Galvez Street.

When police arrived, they found both victims inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victims were treated by EMS at the scene and then taken to a nearby hospital.

Police said the shooting came after a domestic incident.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is currently available.

