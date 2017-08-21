Man, woman shot in the head in Treme double-shooting

Today is the long-awaited solar eclipse day. Southeast Louisiana will luck out with many sunny breaks to see the eclipse. To the south of us, a Gulf low appears to be staying far enough south that most of the storms it's triggering are offshore with just a bit of activity in the coastal parishes. While it's still possible for a strong storm to develop each day they will be few and far between. Look for temperatures to stay pretty typical for August with the mid to lower 90s and...more>>
The wait is almost over for the solar eclipse of 2017.more>>
A 32-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were found with a gunshot wound to the headmore>>
Welcome in to Juan's World where it's time to brag. The Saints Won a preseason game. Yes, you read that correctly. The Saints finally finished on the right side of the scoreboard in the preseason.more>>
A California mother, who came to New Orleans with her son for a disabled veterans conference, is headed back home this week, without him, after a crash on Convention Center Boulevard.more>>
American, Singaporean and Malaysian armed forces are searching for 10 U.S. sailors missing after an early-morning collision between a Navy destroyer and a tanker.more>>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.more>>
Did you know your camera may need its own pair of glasses if you plan to point it at the sun during the historic solar eclipse?more>>
Leslie Kahn logged onto Epping Squawks, a town Facebook page with something always going on. "I started with 911 and an exclamation point. I wanted to get people’s attention fast," she said.more>>
This is a partial list of questions taken from various Facebook comment sections, and serves as a futile attempt to answer them once and for all, in a mostly serious manner.more>>
If you want good eclipse watching weather, Oregon and Idaho look like the best spot.more>>
Yes, you can get buried in Eleanor Rigby's grave.more>>
Pets’ eyes are as sensitive as human eyes and could be damaged by the eclipse.more>>
If you are planning to watch the solar eclipse on August 21, you need to protect your eyes!more>>
American Indian tribes hope for renewal in the upcoming solar eclipse, though not all will watch.more>>
