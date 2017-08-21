Eclipse Watch: See the historic solar eclipse as it happens

The wait is almost over for the solar eclipse of 2017.

People across the U.S. are staking out prime viewing spots in strategic locations to see the sun go dark.

And you can see it all unfold live right here.

We will have a live stream of the eclipse on our FOX 8 news app as well as our Roku channel beginning at 9 a.m.

Americans with telescopes, cameras, and protective glasses will watch the moon blot out the midday sun.

Even those not in the path of totality, like Louisiana, should be able to see a partial eclipse.

The eclipse will begin in Oregon and end near Charleston, South Carolina.

here you can see a map representing its path.

Everyone in the U.S. will experience at least a few minutes of partial to total darkness when the moon blocks the sun's light.

This is the first time in 99 years a total solar eclipse will sweep across the country.

There is an interactive map detailing what Louisiana residents will be able to see and instructions on how to watch the eclipse safely.

NASA will also host a live coast-to-coast broadcast from the College of Charleston in South Carolina today for the solar eclipse.

