Your Weather Authority: Good eclipse-viewing weather

Today is the long-awaited solar eclipse day. Southeast Louisiana will luck out with many sunny breaks to see the eclipse.

To the south of us, a Gulf low appears to be staying far enough south that most of the storms it's triggering are offshore with just a bit of activity in the coastal parishes.

While it's still possible for a strong storm to develop each day they will be few and far between. Look for temperatures to stay pretty typical for August with the mid to lower 90s and the heat index around 105 during the hottest part of the afternoon.

A cold front gets closer to the Gulf Coast by Wednesday increasing our storm chances for the middle of the week.

