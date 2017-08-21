Your Weather Authority: Good eclipse-viewing weather

Today is the long-awaited solar eclipse day. Southeast Louisiana will luck out with many sunny breaks to see the eclipse.
To the south of us, a Gulf low appears to be staying far enough south that most of the storms it's triggering are offshore with just a bit of activity in the coastal parishes.
While it's still possible for a strong storm to develop each day they will be few and far between. Look for temperatures to stay pretty typical for August with the mid to lower 90s and the heat index around 105 during the hottest part of the afternoon.
A cold front gets closer to the Gulf Coast by Wednesday increasing our storm chances for the middle of the week.
For updates on-the-go and all day long, download our free FOX Weather App at fox8live.com/apps or call the Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.
Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.
The wait is almost over for the solar eclipse of 2017.more>>
The wait is almost over for the solar eclipse of 2017.more>>
Southeast Louisiana will luck out with many sunny breaks to see the eclipse.more>>
Southeast Louisiana will luck out with many sunny breaks to see the eclipse.more>>
A 32-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were found with a gunshot wound to the headmore>>
A 32-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were found with a gunshot wound to the headmore>>
Welcome in to Juan's World where it's time to brag. The Saints Won a preseason game. Yes, you read that correctly. The Saints finally finished on the right side of the scoreboard in the preseason.more>>
Welcome in to Juan's World where it's time to brag. The Saints Won a preseason game. Yes, you read that correctly. The Saints finally finished on the right side of the scoreboard in the preseason.more>>
A California mother, who came to New Orleans with her son for a disabled veterans conference, is headed back home this week, without him, after a crash on Convention Center Boulevard.more>>
A California mother, who came to New Orleans with her son for a disabled veterans conference, is headed back home this week, without him, after a crash on Convention Center Boulevard.more>>
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.more>>
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.more>>
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.more>>
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.more>>
Did you know your camera may need its own pair of glasses if you plan to point it at the sun during the historic solar eclipse?more>>
Did you know your camera may need its own pair of glasses if you plan to point it at the sun during the historic solar eclipse?more>>
This is a partial list of questions taken from various Facebook comment sections, and serves as a futile attempt to answer them once and for all, in a mostly serious manner.more>>
This is a partial list of questions taken from various Facebook comment sections, and serves as a futile attempt to answer them once and for all, in a mostly serious manner.more>>
American, Singaporean and Malaysian armed forces are searching for 10 U.S. sailors missing after an early-morning collision between a Navy destroyer and a tanker.more>>
American, Singaporean and Malaysian armed forces are searching for 10 U.S. sailors missing after an early-morning collision between a Navy destroyer and a tanker.more>>
Leslie Kahn logged onto Epping Squawks, a town Facebook page with something always going on. "I started with 911 and an exclamation point. I wanted to get people’s attention fast," she said.more>>
Leslie Kahn logged onto Epping Squawks, a town Facebook page with something always going on. "I started with 911 and an exclamation point. I wanted to get people’s attention fast," she said.more>>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.more>>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.more>>
Yes, you can get buried in Eleanor Rigby's grave.more>>
Yes, you can get buried in Eleanor Rigby's grave.more>>
If you want good eclipse watching weather, Oregon and Idaho look like the best spot.more>>
If you want good eclipse watching weather, Oregon and Idaho look like the best spot.more>>
The first total solar eclipse in the United States in nearly 40 years will track from coast-to-coast on Monday. We'll only see a partial eclipse here in the ArkLaTex, but it's still expected to put on a pretty good show.more>>
The first total solar eclipse in the United States in nearly 40 years will track from coast-to-coast on Monday. We'll only see a partial eclipse here in the ArkLaTex, but it's still expected to put on a pretty good show.more>>