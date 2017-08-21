Chef John Folse: Catfish Courtbouillon

This is a great recipe given to Chef John Folse by a good friend. What makes this recipe so interesting is the simple procedure used in cooking the dish and just how versatile it is using numerous varieties of fish and shellfish. Try it. You’ll be stunned by the great flavor.more>>
This is a great recipe given to Chef John Folse by a good friend. What makes this recipe so interesting is the simple procedure used in cooking the dish and just how versatile it is using numerous varieties of fish and shellfish. Try it. You’ll be stunned by the great flavor.more>>
The wait is almost over for the solar eclipse of 2017.more>>
The wait is almost over for the solar eclipse of 2017.more>>
Southeast Louisiana will luck out with many sunny breaks to see the eclipse.more>>
Southeast Louisiana will luck out with many sunny breaks to see the eclipse.more>>
A 32-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were found with a gunshot wound to the headmore>>
A 32-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were found with a gunshot wound to the headmore>>
Welcome in to Juan's World where it's time to brag. The Saints Won a preseason game. Yes, you read that correctly. The Saints finally finished on the right side of the scoreboard in the preseason.more>>
Welcome in to Juan's World where it's time to brag. The Saints Won a preseason game. Yes, you read that correctly. The Saints finally finished on the right side of the scoreboard in the preseason.more>>
Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S.more>>
Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S.more>>
American, Singaporean and Malaysian armed forces are searching for 10 U.S. sailors missing after an early-morning collision between a Navy destroyer and a tanker.more>>
American, Singaporean and Malaysian armed forces are searching for 10 U.S. sailors missing after an early-morning collision between a Navy destroyer and a tanker.more>>
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.more>>
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.more>>
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.more>>
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.more>>
Did you know your camera may need its own pair of glasses if you plan to point it at the sun during the historic solar eclipse?more>>
Did you know your camera may need its own pair of glasses if you plan to point it at the sun during the historic solar eclipse?more>>
This is a partial list of questions taken from various Facebook comment sections, and serves as a futile attempt to answer them once and for all, in a mostly serious manner.more>>
This is a partial list of questions taken from various Facebook comment sections, and serves as a futile attempt to answer them once and for all, in a mostly serious manner.more>>
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.more>>
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.more>>
If you want good eclipse watching weather, Oregon and Idaho look like the best spot.more>>
If you want good eclipse watching weather, Oregon and Idaho look like the best spot.more>>
Leslie Kahn logged onto Epping Squawks, a town Facebook page with something always going on. "I started with 911 and an exclamation point. I wanted to get people’s attention fast," she said.more>>
Leslie Kahn logged onto Epping Squawks, a town Facebook page with something always going on. "I started with 911 and an exclamation point. I wanted to get people’s attention fast," she said.more>>