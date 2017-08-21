Schools take different approaches to solar eclipse

Some schools are using Monday's solar eclipse as a teaching tool, but other schools are sending their students home early.

Having one child to keep track of can be hard enough. But school teachers are often in charge of 20 or more students.

Teachers will need to keep a close eye on students making sure they keep their eyes of the eclipse.

Lusher Charter School purchased special glasses so students will be able to view the partial eclipse Monday afternoon.

But safety concerns remain. Permission slips were required and students will not be allowed outside without eye wear or teacher supervision.

But other schools are taking a different approach.

St. Peter Catholic School in Covington, Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic School and Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic schools in Mandeville will all dismiss early at 11 a.m.

This is the first time in 99 years that a total solar eclipse will sweep across the country and some schools are excusing absences with a parent's note if students wanted to stay home with their parents and watch the historic event.

