Toddler who drowned in Slidell swimming pool identified

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office has identified a toddler who drowned in a swimming pool on Saturday.

Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has identified the child as 2-year-old Charlotte Pier of Slidell.

Her official cause of death was asphyxia due to drowning and her death has been ruled accidental.

Pier was found at the bottom of a swimming pool in the Palm Lake subdivision just after 8 p.m.

According to witnesses, Pier was out of sight for a few seconds when she fell into the pool. After she was spotted in the water, she was immediately pulled out of the pool.

Family members administered CPR on Pier until EMS arrived at the scene. She was rushed to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Pier’s death is the fourth drowning fatality in St. Tammany Parish this year.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.