Hundreds attend giant eclipse watch-party at UNO

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says a house fire in Harvey left one woman critically injured Monday night.more>>
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says a house fire in Harvey left one woman critically injured Monday night.more>>
If you're fed up with power outages, now is your time to speak up. The City Council ordered an investigation into recent outages across New Orleans.more>>
If you're fed up with power outages, now is your time to speak up. The City Council ordered an investigation into recent outages across New Orleans.more>>
It was a sighting many locals dared not miss. And at the lakefront campus of the University of New Orleans it was a giant eclipse watch celebration, including free Moon Pies.more>>
It was a sighting many locals dared not miss. And at the lakefront campus of the University of New Orleans it was a giant eclipse watch celebration, including free Moon Pies.more>>
Signs point in the direction of Trump continuing the U.S. commitment in Afghanistan.more>>
Signs point in the direction of Trump continuing the U.S. commitment in Afghanistan.more>>
Watch FOX 8 News LIVE weekdays: Morning Edition 4:30 am until 9 am, FOX 8 News at Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm & 10 pm.more>>
Watch FOX 8 News LIVE weekdays: Morning Edition 4:30 am until 9 am, FOX 8 News at Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm & 10 pm.more>>
If that blanket-wrapped baby had rolled off that ledge ...more>>
The man accused of abducting a 2-month-old then abandoning the boy on a ledge of an overpass along I-20 says God told him to do it.more>>
This afternoon on America's roller coast, one of the coolest pictures of the 2017 solar eclipse was snapped at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.more>>
This afternoon on America's roller coast, one of the coolest pictures of the 2017 solar eclipse was snapped at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.more>>
Detectives are on the scene where the body of a small child was discovered today, August 21 around 3 p.m.more>>
Detectives are on the scene where the body of a small child was discovered today, August 21 around 3 p.m.more>>
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.more>>
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.more>>
He said he turned himself in "to get this business reconciled, get this behind me, man."more>>
He said he turned himself in "to get this business reconciled, get this behind me, man."more>>
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.more>>
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.more>>