Hundreds attend giant eclipse watch-party at UNO

It was a sighting many locals dared not miss. And at the lakefront campus of the University of New Orleans it was a giant eclipse watch celebration, including free Moon Pies.

"My parents haven't seen, my grandparents haven't seen it in their lifetime so like this is a big deal,” said Kylie Johnson, a UNO student.

The anticipation started to build.

"Some friend just told me that like animals will think it's dark for a little bit,” said Nick Seone, another UNO student.

While the darkest skies related to the eclipse escaped the New Orleans skies most took heed to the warnings and came equipped with the eclipse-viewing eye.

"An eclipse, in some ways is no different from the casting of an ordinary shadow,” said UNO mathematician Joel Webb.

He gave a colorful lecture complete with video depictions just before the eclipse began.

A UNO expert on astrophysics also shared his knowledge of eclipses.

"Most of the time, the shadow misses the earth. But once in a while, just the very narrow tip of the shadow tracks across the surface of the earth,” said Dr. Gregory Seab, an astrophysicist at UNO.

And even as they looked up to get a fuller experience of the rare eclipse, it seemed to affect the temperature, in a downward way, that is. Many welcomed it.

"I work as a lifeguard in the summer, 95 degree weather and that's not fun not all. Going to be really grateful to have this small time of it being cool," said UNO student Nick Seone.

A time in space that gave most who came what they sought.

"Honestly, I'd never seen an eclipse. It definitely looked like a dot moving across the sky. More amazing than that though. It was something you had to see to believe,” said UNO student, Michael Bankston.

"I think it was pretty cool. I got all dressed up for it. I was really excited to see it,” said Ellen Sedlacek, a Ben Franklin High School student.

"I saw a crescent moon as well. It was orange. I think it was really pretty, too…I'm thrilled. I'm excited that I got to see it at all,” said Kylah Trepagnier, another Franklin High student.

Webb was ecstatic about sharing information about eclipses.

"Mathematics is used to predict the eclipses…and so we can calculate time, and distance and duration,” said Webb.

So was Dr. Seab.

"It is a fantastic view. I am so glad to be out here, I am so glad to be experiencing this,” said Dr. Seab.

Amazing, huh,” said another student.

