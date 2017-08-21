VIDEO: Unmasked man robs St. Charles Ave. bank

FBI says this man robbed the Capital One bank on St. Charles Avenue. (Source: FBI)

The F.B.I. released video this afternoon of a bank robbery on St. Charles Avenue.

Authorities say shortly before 1 p.m. Monday an older man, wearing eyeglasses, tan shorts and a distinctive lime-green shirt robbed the Capital One Bank, 3540 St. Charles Avenue, New Orleans.

Detectives say the man walked in, approached the teller counter and presented a note that demanded money. Once he had the cash, authorities say he got away on foot.

It appears the man did not wear a hat, or sunglasses or anything to disguise his appearance.

If you have any information on this crime, you're urged to call the Federal Bureau of Investigations at 504-816-3000 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. The Metropolitan Orleans Bank Security Association is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment of the bank robber.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved