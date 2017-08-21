VIDEO: Unmasked man robs St. Charles Ave. bank

Congressman Cedric Richmond wants leaders of historically black colleges to cancel next month's meeting with White House officials.more>>
The F.B.I. released video this afternoon of a bank robbery on St. Charles Avenue.more>>
The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office has identified a toddler who drowned in a swimming pool on Saturday.more>>
The city of New Orleans just put out a statement that says one more drainage pump has been repaired, bringing the number of working pumps to 105 out of 120.more>>
Mayor Mitch Landrieu and City officials provided an update on the status of Sewerage and Water Board’s (S&WB) power generation and drainage systems in New Orleans as well as an update on catch basin repairs and assistance delivered to over 500 residents at the flood resource center held last week.more>>
A 2-month-old boy believed kidnapped and feared dead has been found unharmed under an interstate overpass near Minden.more>>
He said he turned himself in "to get this business reconciled, get this behind me, man."more>>
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.more>>
Leslie Kahn logged onto Epping Squawks, a town Facebook page with something always going on. "I started with 911 and an exclamation point. I wanted to get people’s attention fast," she said.more>>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.more>>
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.more>>
The Bay County, Florida Sheriff's Office is releasing new information about a homicide that involved multiple people from the Auburn, Alabama area.more>>
Today the first coast-to-coast solar eclipse in nearly 40 years will hit the country.more>>
This afternoon on America's roller coast, one of the coolest pictures of the 2017 solar eclipse was snapped at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.more>>
