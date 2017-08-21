Rep. Richmond calls for cancellation of Trump admin. meeting

Congressman Cedric Richmond wants leaders of historically black colleges to cancel next month's meeting with White House officials.more>>
The F.B.I. released video this afternoon of a bank robbery on St. Charles Avenue.more>>
The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office has identified a toddler who drowned in a swimming pool on Saturday.more>>
The city of New Orleans just put out a statement that says one more drainage pump has been repaired, bringing the number of working pumps to 105 out of 120.more>>
Mayor Mitch Landrieu and City officials provided an update on the status of Sewerage and Water Board’s (S&WB) power generation and drainage systems in New Orleans as well as an update on catch basin repairs and assistance delivered to over 500 residents at the flood resource center held last week.more>>
A 2-month-old boy believed kidnapped and feared dead has been found unharmed under an interstate overpass near Minden.more>>
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.more>>
He said he turned himself in "to get this business reconciled, get this behind me, man."more>>
Leslie Kahn logged onto Epping Squawks, a town Facebook page with something always going on. "I started with 911 and an exclamation point. I wanted to get people’s attention fast," she said.more>>
Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S.more>>
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.more>>
This afternoon on America's roller coast, one of the coolest pictures of the 2017 solar eclipse was snapped at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.more>>
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.more>>
The Bay County, Florida Sheriff's Office is releasing new information about a homicide that involved multiple people from the Auburn, Alabama area.more>>
