Rep. Richmond calls for cancellation of Trump admin. meeting

Congressman Cedric Richmond wants leaders of historically black colleges to cancel next month's meeting with White House officials.

According to our partners at Nola.Com|The Times-Picayune, Richmond, who serves as chairman of the caucus, sent a letter to President Trump August 21. "Am I concerned about this president's fitness to serve? Absolutely," said Richmond in a conference call with reporters. He says the president's remarks after the fatal August 12 protest in Charlottesville, Va., show he has no commitment to African Americans.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment on Richmond's concerns. Trump administration officials want to meet with the caucus next month after their meeting with leaders of historically black colleges.

Last week, Richmond said he plans to have the Congressional Black Caucus discuss whether to back Democratic-led efforts to impeach the president.

