FFF: Alabama is back at the top, but for how long

For the second year in a row, Alabama is #1 in the AP preseason Top 25 Poll. (Brett Duke, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

In this edition of FFF, I take a look at Alabama's history of being preseason ranked No. 1 under Nick Saban, soccer shows us you can go home, and my tiny obsession with fountain drinks.

FOOTBALL

Stop me if you heard this before, but Alabama is ranked No. 1 in the country. This time, the AP college football preseason poll anointed the Tide. I know, I know, fans of other schools are getting tired of this, and I have a simple idea to fix it, beat them on the field.

Fear not those who don't have a lot of love for Saban and the Tide. Just because Alabama is No. 1 in the preseason, doesn't mean they'll be there at the end raising another national title trophy. Last year, they got the top nod in the preseason, and couldn't finish the job against Clemson.

The Tide has failed to win the national championship the three previous times it was preseason No. 1 under Saban. The last team to start and finish No. 1 was USC in 2004. So it's no easy task for sure.

One other note on this poll concerning LSU. I picked the Tigers 12th, nationally they went 13th. I have no doubt the Tigers can be a contender for a national title, but there's always a caveat with that statement. If the QB performs, they got a shot. That's a big BUT in BR. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada is supposed to change their fortunes with senior Danny Etling under center.

I say they'll be 5-0 when they go to Florida. The Tigers win that contest, watch out. They'll be undefeated when they visit Tuscaloosa in early November.

FÚTBOL

English footballer Wayne Rooney proved this week, you can always go home. Rooney left his childhood club Everton at the age of 18, to sign with heavyweight Manchester United. Fans were bitter their homegrown talent left them so quickly with so much left to achieve.

Thirteen years later, he's back, and still has some goals in him. In two Premier League matches, Rooney has netted two goals, and the love affair is back on. The chants are audible on TV, Rooney!! Rooney!! Rooney!! Yes, you can go back home.

FOOD

You probably don't know this, but I have a slight obsession with soft drinks. Ok, I'm lying, it's a MAJOR infatuation.

It's got to be fountain drinks also. I can do cans or bottles, but fountain is where it's at. The Holy Grail is Coke at McDonald's. I'll get drive-thru just for the Coke, buy no food. Accept no substitute my friends.

This gets me to the major point of this post. How can Coke fountain drinks be so good at McDonald's, but another product by the company, Coca-Cola Freestyle, taste so awful.

For those not familiar with Coca-Cola Freestyle, it's a touch screen soda fountain dispenser. The machine can dole out 165 different Coca-Cola products. It can be found at fast-food stops like Wendy's, Burger King, or Five Guys to name a few.

I got a Coke the other day at Wendy's, and it didn't even remotely taste like one. It was like a mix of cherry, and four other flavors. This isn't the first time either, it's just the latest time it's happened for me with Freestyle. I usually avoid places that have Freestyle, but I wanted a spicy chicken sandwich.

Freestyle has been around since 2009, so it's probably here to stay. I would hope the problem would be rectified soon, but I will never know. Last week, was my last straw with this soda fountain dispenser gone wrong.



Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.