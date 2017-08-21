Fire at Harvey home leaves woman critically injured

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says a house fire in Harvey left one woman critically injured Monday night.

According to Sheriff Newell Normand, Second District Deputies responded to a house fire in the 2300 block of Hampton Street around 6:20 p.m.

After the deputies arrived at the home, they attempted to gain entry into the house but were unable to due to the intensity of the fire.

When the Harvey Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene, they entered the home and found a 47-year-old female alone inside the home. She was transported to West Jefferson Hospital in critical condition.

Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.