Texas man arrested after fatal boating incident

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Agents are investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred in Calcasieu Parish on August 20.

The fatal boating incident claimed the life of Damian Haines, 8, of Vidor, Texas. The incident happened around 5 p.m. on Old Sabine River near Niblett's Bluff Park.

According to the survivors, Eddie L. Dunwoody, 35, of Vidor, Texas, was operating a 19-foot bass boat with a 150 horsepower motor with four other passengers onboard while towing a tube with three juvenile boys. He made a turn and the tube swung out striking the bank and ejecting the three boys.

Haines was airlifted to the West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital in Sulphur where he was pronounced dead. Another boy was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas, for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The other boy on the tube suffered minor injuries and didn't need any further treatment.

LDWF agents arrived on scene and later said they determined that Dunwoody was impaired and he tested over the legal limit for alcohol. Agents also drew blood from Dunwoody for a toxicology test. Agents also say they determined that Dunwoody was operating the vessel at the time of the incident in a no wake zone.

Agents arrested Dunwoody for operating (driving) a vessel while intoxicated (DWI) with child endangerment, vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injury, reckless operation of a watercraft, and violating a no wake zone and booked him into the Calcasieu Parish Prison.

