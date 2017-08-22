Edwards, Landrieu meet with FEMA officials on flooding, drainage

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu are going straight to the top today.

They will meet with FEMA Administrator Brock Long to discuss the flooding that hit the state last year and the drainage crisis New Orleans now faces.

The meeting comes as New Orleans works to get all pumps back online.

After flooding in 2016 devastated most of the state, 56 of 64 parishes – or 87 percent -- fell under a federal disaster declaration.

Last week, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson visited Denham Springs to get a first-hand look at the state's recovery.

Long, Edwards and Landrieu will meet to discuss those efforts but also New Orleans' flooding preparations amid the current with a diminished pumping capacity.

According to Landrieu's office, another large pump has been fixed but another was taken offline for scheduled maintenance.

There are now 105 operable pumps out of a total 120.

There are currently five different contractors working to fix the remaining pumps.

Also, 16 emergency generators are now online to provide backup power. There are also seven additional pumps undergoing testing and are expected to be online soon.

Last week, the New Orleans City Council approved Landrieu's request for $3 million in standby emergency funding in the event of a tropical storm or hurricane.

