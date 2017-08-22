Edwards, Landrieu meet with FEMA officials on flooding, drainage

The meeting comes as New Orleans works to get all pumps back online.more>>
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Agents are investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred in Calcasieu Parish on August 20.more>>
If you're fed up with power outages, now is your time to speak up. The City Council ordered an investigation into recent outages across New Orleans.more>>
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says a house fire in Harvey left one woman critically injured Monday night.more>>
It was a sighting many locals dared not miss. And at the lakefront campus of the University of New Orleans it was a giant eclipse watch celebration, including free Moon Pies.more>>
The woman says the coyote attacked her 10 or 15 times, leaving her with many deep injuries.more>>
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.more>>
The USS John S. McCain, a guided missile destroyer, collided with an oil tanker east of Singapore early Monday.more>>
Charges are pending against Ebony Oluwasegva, 34, in connection with a Sunday morning domestic violence incident on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus that resulted in the death of the boy.more>>
If that blanket-wrapped baby had rolled off that ledge ...more>>
The man accused of abducting a 2-month-old then abandoning the boy on a ledge of an overpass along I-20 says God told him to do it.more>>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.more>>
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.more>>
He said he turned himself in "to get this business reconciled, get this behind me, man."more>>
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.more>>
Nearly 9,000 people from around the United States and six different countries piled into Riverbanks Zoo and Garden on Monday to see more than the solar eclipse.more>>
