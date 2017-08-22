Your Weather Authority: Showers, storms late morning

Tuesday will see another round of showers and storms late morning into the afternoon. Deeper into the work week, rain chances get higher as more Gulf moisture builds in and we watch the tropical moisture from the remnants of Harvey.

There is some sign of the circulation moving over us late in the week and into the weekend. This may bring a lot of rain Friday through Sunday.

To the south, an upper low continues to spin over the Gulf of Mexico. That appears to be staying far enough south to only trigger a bit of activity in the coastal parishes.

We will still see a strong storm or two develop through the afternoon, but they will be few and far between.

Look for temperatures to remain typical for August with lower to mid-90s and a heat index around 105 during the hottest part of the afternoon.

A cold front moves closer to the Gulf Coast by Wednesday increasing storm chances for the middle of the week.

