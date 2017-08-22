Dinosaurs will rule Kenner this weekend

A family experience of pre historic proportions is coming to Kenner.

This weekend dinosaur lovers can take a Jurassic jaunt back to a time when the dinosaurs roamed the earth.

The all new “Discover the Dinosaurs” event will provide a frightening first-hand look at creatures from the distant past.

There will be up-close encounters with a lifelike stegosaurus, velociraptor and the king Tyrannosaurus-Rex in a walk-through exhibit.

Kids can also meet a baby dinosaur, take a spin in the Jurassic jeeps on the Dino Raceway and visit the kid's adventure zone filled with themed bouncy houses, crafts, face painting and more.

Parents and kids can test their skills playing an all-new mini golf course, become junior paleontologists while completing the scavenger hunt, and dig for fossils in the valley of the bones.

General admission starts at $19.

Saturday and Sunday in the Pontchartrain Convention and Civic Center.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.