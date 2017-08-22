NOPD searching for missing woman

New Orleans police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing person.

Jaqueline “Julissa” Aguilera Chavarria, 19, was last seen by family members Friday around 9 p.m. in her home, located in the 7700 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

When her mother returned home the next day (August 19) she noticed her daughter was not home and several clothing items were missing.

At that time, her mother contacted several relatives and friends in an attempt to locate her daughter.

Chavarria has not been seen or heard from since that time.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Jaqueline “Julissa” Aguilera Chavarria is asked to contact NOPD at 504-821-2222 or Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.

