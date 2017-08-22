Danziger Bridge to close Wednesday for repairs - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Danziger Bridge to close Wednesday for repairs

Written by: Kristi Coleman, Traffic Reporter
The Danziger Bridge in Orleans Parish will shut down completely Wednesday morning for maintenance. 

Workers will close the bridge from 9 a.m. to noon.

Drivers can use I-10 as an alternate route to get around the closure. 

Extra travel time is encouraged as the closure could cause traffic delays. 

