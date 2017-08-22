John Curtis trying to end title drought in 2017 - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

John Curtis trying to end title drought in 2017

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Connect
John Curtis and St. Paul's scrimmaged last week in preparation for the 2017 season. John Curtis and St. Paul's scrimmaged last week in preparation for the 2017 season.
RIVER RIDGE, LA (WVUE) -

It's been four long years since John Curtis lifted a state championship trophy in the Dome. The senior class of the Patriots doesn't own a ring, which is unheard of , since Curtis posses 26 state titles. The squad doesn't want to be a part of history, but that's not the main focus in summer drills.

"I think certainly their goals are to reach a state championship, and have an opportunity to compete for it. No we don't make it an emphasis point," said John Curtis Head Football Coach J.T. Curtis. "What we want to do is go out and compete every time we go out on the field as best we can. We're going to have a highly competitive preseason district games that are going to get us ready for our district play in the Catholic League, then it's the playoffs. It's a long grind, a lot of things can happen. Stay away from injuries, stay healthy. A lot of times that has affects year in and year out that the average fan doesn't realize."

The Patriots face a monumental task in week one of the regular season. They hit the West Bank, where the defending state champion in class 5A, Landry-Walker will be waiting. 

"It is extremely tough, and I'll let you schedules those cupcakes if you would. Really, good teams have to schedule good teams. That's just the way it is. Other teams don't want to play a team that will be highly competitive. As a result, Landry-Walker and I are playing again," said J.T. Curtis.

That non-district schedule doesn't get any easier for the John Curtis Patriots. In week two they face Grayson, who won a state championship in Georgia last season. In week three, Division II powerhouse Parkview Baptist out of Baton Rouge.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • John Curtis trying to end title drought in 2017

    John Curtis trying to end title drought in 2017

    John Curtis and St. Paul's scrimmaged last week in preparation for the 2017 season.John Curtis and St. Paul's scrimmaged last week in preparation for the 2017 season.
    It's been four long years since John Curtis lifted a state championship trophy in the Dome. The senior class of the Patriots doesn't own a ring, which is unheard of , since Curtis posses 26 state titles. The squad doesn't want to be a part of history, but that's not the main focus in summer drills. "I think certainly their goals are to reach a state championship, and have an opportunity to compete for it. No we don't make it an emphasis point," said John Curtis Head Fo...more>>
    It's been four long years since John Curtis lifted a state championship trophy in the Dome. The senior class of the Patriots doesn't own a ring, which is unheard of , since Curtis posses 26 state titles. The squad doesn't want to be a part of history, but that's not the main focus in summer drills. "I think certainly their goals are to reach a state championship, and have an opportunity to compete for it. No we don't make it an emphasis point," said John Curtis Head Fo...more>>

  • FFF: Alabama is back at the top, but for how long

    FFF: Alabama is back at the top, but for how long

    For the second year in a row, Alabama is #1 in the AP preseason Top 25 Poll. (Brett Duke, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)For the second year in a row, Alabama is #1 in the AP preseason Top 25 Poll. (Brett Duke, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
    In this edition of FFF, I take a look at Alabama's history of being preseason ranked No. 1 under Nick Saban, soccer shows us you can go home, and my tiny obsession with fountain drinks. FOOTBALL Stop me if you heard this before, but Alabama is ranked No. 1 in the country. This time, the AP college football preseason poll anointed the Tide. I know, I know, fans of other schools are getting tired of this, and I have a simple idea to fix it, beat them on the field. Fear not those who ...more>>
    In this edition of FFF, I take a look at Alabama's history of being preseason ranked No. 1 under Nick Saban, soccer shows us you can go home, and my tiny obsession with fountain drinks. FOOTBALL Stop me if you heard this before, but Alabama is ranked No. 1 in the country. This time, the AP college football preseason poll anointed the Tide. I know, I know, fans of other schools are getting tired of this, and I have a simple idea to fix it, beat them on the field. Fear not those who ...more>>

  • Juan's World: Saints Win....Finally

    Juan's World: Saints Win....Finally

    Alvin Kamara's 50-yard touchdown run gave the Saints a 7-0 lead. Source: Nola.comAlvin Kamara's 50-yard touchdown run gave the Saints a 7-0 lead. Source: Nola.com

    Welcome in to Juan's World where it's time to brag. The Saints Won a preseason game. Yes, you read that correctly. The Saints finally finished on the right side of the scoreboard in the preseason. 

    more>>

    Welcome in to Juan's World where it's time to brag. The Saints Won a preseason game. Yes, you read that correctly. The Saints finally finished on the right side of the scoreboard in the preseason. 

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly