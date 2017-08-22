John Curtis trying to end title drought in 2017

Welcome in to Juan's World where it's time to brag. The Saints Won a preseason game. Yes, you read that correctly. The Saints finally finished on the right side of the scoreboard in the preseason.more>>
The 2017 Tigers will begin the season at No. 13 in the Associated Press Top 25.more>>
For the second preseason game in a row there was no Drew Brees, Mark Ingram, or Adrian Peterson on the field for the Saints. No key offensive starters in the backfield against the Chargers, no problem.more>>
