John Curtis trying to end title drought in 2017

It's been four long years since John Curtis lifted a state championship trophy in the Dome. The senior class of the Patriots doesn't own a ring, which is unheard of , since Curtis posses 26 state titles. The squad doesn't want to be a part of history, but that's not the main focus in summer drills.

"I think certainly their goals are to reach a state championship, and have an opportunity to compete for it. No we don't make it an emphasis point," said John Curtis Head Football Coach J.T. Curtis. "What we want to do is go out and compete every time we go out on the field as best we can. We're going to have a highly competitive preseason district games that are going to get us ready for our district play in the Catholic League, then it's the playoffs. It's a long grind, a lot of things can happen. Stay away from injuries, stay healthy. A lot of times that has affects year in and year out that the average fan doesn't realize."

The Patriots face a monumental task in week one of the regular season. They hit the West Bank, where the defending state champion in class 5A, Landry-Walker will be waiting.

"It is extremely tough, and I'll let you schedules those cupcakes if you would. Really, good teams have to schedule good teams. That's just the way it is. Other teams don't want to play a team that will be highly competitive. As a result, Landry-Walker and I are playing again," said J.T. Curtis.

That non-district schedule doesn't get any easier for the John Curtis Patriots. In week two they face Grayson, who won a state championship in Georgia last season. In week three, Division II powerhouse Parkview Baptist out of Baton Rouge.

