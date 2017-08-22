Clerks tackle, smack down and subdue robbery suspect

At least store clerks thwarted an armed robbery Monday night, taking down the suspect and subduing him for police

It was one of at least seven armed robberies that were committed in New Orleans on Monday and early Tuesday, according to initial New Orleans Police Department reports.

Around 9:45 p.m. Monday evening a man with a gun walked into the Big Easy Gas Station and demanded money from the clerks.

The clerks started to hand over wads of cash, while the would-be thief tried to shove the money in his pocket.

At one point, the suspect dropped money on the ground and tried to pick it up. That’s when a clerk grabbed the suspect and wrestled him to the ground, while two other clerks began to beat him before taking the gun away.

Police arrested Chris Wallace, 34, charging him with aggravated robbery.

The owner of the store said the fact that the suspect walked in with a gun and rolled out on a stretcher should send a message to anyone else who wants to put lives in danger.

A man was robbed just after 1 a.m. in the 10500 block of Curran Boulevard when two armed men and a woman knocked on his door. When the victim, a 32-year-old man, opened the door, two men with bandanas covering their faces, pulled guns and entered his home. The two men took his property and all three fled the scene.

Just before 11 p.m., a 31-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint in the 1400 block of North Prieur Street. The victim told police she was walking when she was approached by two suspects, described as black men. One of the men pointed a gun at her and demanded money. The victim complied and the men fled the scene.

Just before 10:30 p.m., the Shell gas station in the 3000 block of General DeGaulle Drive was robbed at gunpoint. The cashier, a 38-year-old man, told police an armed man, described as a black male, entered the store and demanded money. The cashier complied and the man fled the scene with the cash.

Just after 10:20 p.m., a 67-year-old man, was robbed at gunpoint in the 1500 block of Marigny Street. The man told police he was standing outside of his vehicle when he was approached from behind by a suspect described as a black man. The man pointed a gun at the victim’s back and demanded the keys to his vehicle. The victim complied and the subject fled in the victim’s white Mitsubishi Mirage YMG 461.

Just before 10 p.m. a 21-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were robbed in the 4500 block of Freret Street. The victims told police they were walking to their vehicle when the woman noticed the rear window broken and a black man sitting in the back seat. She screamed and ran. The man demanded property from the male victim who complied. The man fled with male victim’s cell phone and wallet.

Just before 7:30 a.m. a 57-year-old woman was robbed in the 4700 block of Shalimar Drive. The victim told police she was walking in the area when she was approached by three people inside a black vehicle. A woman got out of the vehicle from the front passenger side armed with a knife and demanded the victim’s property. Another man then got out of the driver’s side of the car and took the victim’s purse from her shoulder. All suspects then fled the location.

