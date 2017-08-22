Powerball jackpot climbs to $700 million

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing has soared to $700 million after no one matched all the numbers on Saturday night.

The jackpot is now the second-highest jackpot ever for the game, which was $1.6 billion in January 2016. The jackpot increased by another $50 million on Tuesday due to high ticket sales.

The odds of winning the top prize in Powerball are one in about 292.2 million.

No one has matched all the numbers in the drawing since June 14.

