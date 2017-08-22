Harvey woman dies from injuries suffered in house fire

A woman who was left critically injured after a Harvey house fire has died, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department.

Dianne Casas, 47, was pronounced dead at West Jefferson Medical Center Monday night after she succumbed to injuries received in the fire in her Hampton Drive home.

Deputies responded to the scene in the 2300 block of Hampton Street around 6:20 p.m. Monday

When they arrived at the scene, the intensity of the flames prevented them from entering the house.

When Harvey volunteer firefighters arrived, they entered the home and found Casas alone inside.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office to determine the cause of death.

Authorities do not currently suspect foul play.

