AFR: Saints roster projection post Chargers

The Saints have hit the halfway mark of the preseason, and the final 53 man roster is getting clearer. Here's my view at this point in time.
QB (2)
Drew Brees
Chase Daniel
There is no reason for the Saints to keep more than two quarterbacks. It’s obvious who those quarterbacks should be.
RB (4)
Mark Ingram
Adrian Peterson
Alvin Kamara
Daniel Lasco
No change here.
FB (1)
John Kuhn
Once again, easy call.
WR (5)
Willie Snead
Michael Thomas
Ted Ginn
Brandon Coleman
TommyLee Lewis
I’m sticking with TommyLee Lewis for the fifth receiver spot. He has outplayed Corey Fuller.
OL (8)
Zach Strief
Max Unger
Larry Warford
Andrus Peat
Senio Kelemete
Josh LeRibeus
Ryan Ramczyk
Landon Turner
Terron Armstead* (PUP or IR)
This group is getting trickier to forecast. The starting five is obvious, but behind them is problematic. The only sure thing is Kelemete, who’s versatility has been magnified due to the abnormally high amount of snapping issues. I’m not convinced LeRibeus has a spot on this team when Unger returns, nor am I convinced of Turner’s spot. For now though, they’re all the Saints have. I could see a veteran added to this group from another team when final cuts are made.
TE (3)
Josh Hill
Coby Fleener
Michael Hoomanawanui
Staying with these three here. John Phillips is a possibility as the third tight end.
DE (6)
Cam Jordan
Trey Hendrickson
Hau’Oli Kikaha
Alex Okafor
Al Quadin Muhammad
Darryl Tapp
I’ve added six defensive ends due to the versatility of Okafor, Tapp and Jordan. We’ve seen that Dennis Allen has called on each of them to go inside. Thus, keeping an extra player here makes sense.
DT (4)
Sheldon Rankins
David Onyemata
Tyeler Davison
Mitchell Loewen
Same as last week.
LB (6)
A.J. Klein
Craig Robertson
Alex Anzalone
Nate Stupar
Michael Mauti
Manti Te’o
The best linebacker performance in quite some time has caused me to reshuffle this group. There’s no need to keep seven. Stephone Anthony is the odd man out. I know the Saints don’t want to part ways with him, but I just don’t see how coaches can keep him when so many others have clearly passed him up. Mauti is on here for special teams but for the first time I’m starting to think Adam Bighill has a legitimate chance to work his way on to the roster.
CB (6)
Delvin Breaux
P.J. Williams
Marshon Lattimore
Sterling Moore
Ken Crawley
De’Vante Harris
The injury to Breaux can make the numbers here tricky. The may have to keep an extra cornerback to cover them while Breaux is out for the first couple weeks of the season. If that happens, Arthur Maulet is the next man up.
Safety (5)
Kenny Vaccaro
Marcus Williams
Vonn Bell
Rafael Bush
Chris Banjo
Banjo’s special teams prowess is too big to ignore. He will make the final 53.
Specialists (3)
Thomas Morstead
Wil Lutz
Justin Drescher
