AFR: Saints roster projection post Chargers

The Saints have hit the halfway mark of the preseason, and the final 53 man roster is getting clearer. Here's my view at this point in time.

QB (2)

Drew Brees

Chase Daniel

There is no reason for the Saints to keep more than two quarterbacks. It’s obvious who those quarterbacks should be.

RB (4)

Mark Ingram

Adrian Peterson

Alvin Kamara

Daniel Lasco

No change here.

FB (1)

John Kuhn

Once again, easy call.

WR (5)

Willie Snead

Michael Thomas

Ted Ginn

Brandon Coleman

TommyLee Lewis

I’m sticking with TommyLee Lewis for the fifth receiver spot. He has outplayed Corey Fuller.

OL (8)

Zach Strief

Max Unger

Larry Warford

Andrus Peat

Senio Kelemete

Josh LeRibeus

Ryan Ramczyk

Landon Turner

Terron Armstead* (PUP or IR)

This group is getting trickier to forecast. The starting five is obvious, but behind them is problematic. The only sure thing is Kelemete, who’s versatility has been magnified due to the abnormally high amount of snapping issues. I’m not convinced LeRibeus has a spot on this team when Unger returns, nor am I convinced of Turner’s spot. For now though, they’re all the Saints have. I could see a veteran added to this group from another team when final cuts are made.

TE (3)

Josh Hill

Coby Fleener

Michael Hoomanawanui

Staying with these three here. John Phillips is a possibility as the third tight end.

DE (6)

Cam Jordan

Trey Hendrickson

Hau’Oli Kikaha

Alex Okafor

Al Quadin Muhammad

Darryl Tapp

I’ve added six defensive ends due to the versatility of Okafor, Tapp and Jordan. We’ve seen that Dennis Allen has called on each of them to go inside. Thus, keeping an extra player here makes sense.

DT (4)

Sheldon Rankins

David Onyemata

Tyeler Davison

Mitchell Loewen

Same as last week.

LB (6)

A.J. Klein

Craig Robertson

Alex Anzalone

Nate Stupar

Michael Mauti

Manti Te’o

The best linebacker performance in quite some time has caused me to reshuffle this group. There’s no need to keep seven. Stephone Anthony is the odd man out. I know the Saints don’t want to part ways with him, but I just don’t see how coaches can keep him when so many others have clearly passed him up. Mauti is on here for special teams but for the first time I’m starting to think Adam Bighill has a legitimate chance to work his way on to the roster.

CB (6)

Delvin Breaux

P.J. Williams

Marshon Lattimore

Sterling Moore

Ken Crawley

De’Vante Harris

The injury to Breaux can make the numbers here tricky. The may have to keep an extra cornerback to cover them while Breaux is out for the first couple weeks of the season. If that happens, Arthur Maulet is the next man up.

Safety (5)

Kenny Vaccaro

Marcus Williams

Vonn Bell

Rafael Bush

Chris Banjo

Banjo’s special teams prowess is too big to ignore. He will make the final 53.

Specialists (3)

Thomas Morstead

Wil Lutz

Justin Drescher

