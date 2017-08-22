City: S&WB director out; interim management team in place

Mayor Mitch Landrieu and the Sewerage & Water Board Tuesday announced an interim emergency management and support team which will provide administrative, financial and technical capacity to the S&WB through November 30.

The team will include:

Paul Rainwater

Terrence Ginn

Renee Lapeyrolerie

Ehab Meselhe, Ph.D., P.E.

Owen Monconduit

Robert Turner, P.E.

The mayor's office also announced Tuesday that S&WB Executive Director Cedric Grant announced his retirement effective Tuesday, Aug. 22

The Interim Emergency Management and Support team will report to S&WB’s Board of Directors and assist S&WB’s executive leadership in managing and providing increased capacity to the organization during this emergency. The establishment of this temporary, vastly experienced team allows for a laser focus on improving S&WB’s power, pumps and manpower and provides the Board with the space they need to focus on recruiting a new executive director, the mayor's office said in a news release.

Paul Rainwater will provide administrative and managerial support to the S&WB. Rainwater played a key role in helping Louisiana recover from hurricanes under multiple governors and has served in senior positions in local and state government during critical periods of man-made and natural disasters. In addition to his public service in government, Rainwater also serves as a colonel with the Louisiana Army National Guard in the Joint Director of Military Support for Disaster Response Unit.

Terrence Ginn serves as the Deputy Commissioner for Finance & Administration with the Louisiana Board of Regents, where he oversees the allocation of the state’s $1 billion appropriation to public post-secondary education and serves as the Board’s chief financial officer. With 17 years of experience, Ginn has worked in both the executive and legislative branches of government, which has provided him a unique prospective of governmental operations and financial management.

Renee Lapeyrolerie will work to strengthen S&WB relations with governmental entities and improve communications efforts, including the distribution of timely and accurate public information. Lapeyrolerie is a Client Service Leader at the engineering firm, CDM Smith, which provides lasting and integrated solutions in water, environment, transportation, energy and facilities to public and private clients worldwide.

Ehab Meselhe, Ph.D., P.E., will provide scientific and engineering support to the S&WB. Meselhe currently serves as Vice President for Science and Engineering at the Water Institute. His multi-layered background includes work as an educator, researcher, and practitioner with extensive experience working with academic institutions, government agencies, and the private sector.

Owen Monconduit will provide engineering, contracting and procurement support for the emergency repairs at the S&WB. Monconduit retired as a Brigadier General from the Louisiana National Guard and currently serves in the Louisiana Military Department as the Deputy Director for Contracting and Purchasing. During his service to the Louisiana National Guard, Monconduit held numerous leadership positions within the organization to include Environmental Manager and the Construction Management & Facilities Officer.

Robert ‘Bob’ Turner, P.E., will provide technical expertise on stormwater management and drainage operations to the Sewerage and Water Board as well as the coordination with local levee authorities to ensure continuity of operations for hurricane season. He is a Registered Professional Civil Engineer with more than thirty-five years of experience. He serves as Director of Engineering and Operations at the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-East (Flood Protection Authority).

