Man who robs Slidell business caught on surveillance video

Slidell Police hope surveillance video will help identify a man who robbed a business.

Police said it happened Tuesday morning around 10:30, at the Advance America in the 3900 block of Pontchartrain Drive.

Slidell Police received a 911 call about an armed robbery at the check cashing business.

Witnesses said a black man entered the business, pulled out a gun, and demanded cash. The man got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described to be a middle aged black male, approximately 5’6” to 5’8” tall, average build, wearing a grey hoodie, dark colored pants, possibly blue dickeys pants, and a hat with the Pittsburg Pirates logo.

If you have any information about this robbery, please call Detective Richard Walden 985-646-6173 or rwalden@slidellpd.com.

You can also call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved