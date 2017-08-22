VIDEO: Truck smashes through store front to snatch ATMs

A truck crashed into two different Brother's Food Marts during an ATM heist. (Source: JPSO)

A pickup truck smashed into two Brother’s Food Marts in Metairie to steal ATMs. One of the burglaries was caught on camera.

The truck smashed through the glass front of the building in dramatic fashion.

In the first incident, which occurred at 3:24 a.m. on Aug. 13, the Brother's Food Mart, at 3528 S I-10 Service Road was burglarized. During this incident, approximately five black males used a stolen pick-up truck to crash through the store front of the business, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Upon gaining entrance into the business, the suspects are captured on the store's surveillance removing the ATM, place it into the rear of the pick-up truck and flee.

On Aug. 19, at 5 a.m., a second Brother's Food Mart, located at 4115 Airline Drive in Metairie was also burglarized. The same method was used by crashing a vehicle into the business to gain access to the ATM. Several male subjects participated in the removal of this ATM in the same fashion as the I-10 Service Road incident.

The JPSO identified two of the suspects as, D 'Andre Johnson, B/M, 21 of Houston TX., and Treyvon McDonald, B/M, also from Houston TX. were questioned by our investigators.

Johnson and McDonald confessed to taking part in the Airline Drive burglary.

They also told investigators they used two stolen vehicles to commit the burglary.

As a result, Johnson and McDonald were placed under arrest and booked into the JPCC with one count each of simple burglary and aggravated criminal damage, along with two counts each of auto theft.

Investigators are continuing their efforts to identify and locate the remaining suspects in both incidents.

Anyone with information in this investigation is asked to contact Burglary Detective David DeRoche at 504-364-5300 or CRIMESTOPPERS.

