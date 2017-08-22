Slidell family heartbroken after two-year-old drowns over the weekend

The St. Tammany Coroner confirmed Tuesday afternoon that a two-year-old drowned when she fell into a Slidell-area pool, Saturday.

It has happened again in a state where such tragedies are all too common a two-year-old girl dies in a backyard pool with adults nearby and a family now deals with its devastation.

"There is no greater tragedy that a child predeceasing a parent especially when its a young child like this," said St. Tammany Parish Coroner, Charles Preston, MD.

It happened in a backyard pool in the Palm Lakes subdivision.

Two-year-old Charlotte Pier was swimming with parents nearby when she fell into a pool and drowned and her father is devastated posting on Facebook. 'The pain is real and unlike anything we've ever felt.'

He is by no means alone. There have been 17 drowning deaths in St. Tammany Parish alone in the last three years.

And the state health department says Louisiana has the third-highest drowning rate in the nation.

"Accidental drowning is the leading cause of death for children between one and four in about half of her around the home," said Preston.

"Every second is important if you see the child in the pool call 911 retrieve him and give appropriate care," said Charlotte Boswell, aquatics director at Pelican Athletic Club.

Aquatics experts say parents should learn CPR. Courses are available on line.

"Parents need to be vigilant. Its silent child may not yell for help," said Boswell.

Gregory Pier, the victim's father told FOX 8 that it all happened very fast. He says they did administer CPR but it was too late. Pier posted on Facebook 'we had five sober adults within 10 feet of her.' But it all happened to quickly.

Funeral services for Pier are set for Friday at St Genevieve Church in Slidell. Visitation begins at 9:15 am, with a funeral mass at 11:00.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.