LSU QB Myles Brennan shining under new offensive coordinator

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Myles Brennan could see the field this season thanks to his impressive summer camp. (Photo by Chris Granger, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
(WVUE) -

A presser hasn't gone by without LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron talking up true freshman Myles Brennan. The St. Stanislaus alum is turning heads with his rocket arm, and accuracy with wide receivers. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada also is a big fan of Brennan, and thinks things will only get better for the backup as the 2017 season progresses.

"Myles has gotten better every week. We had a half-scrimmage that first week, really got after it the second week. First time in Tiger Stadium, I mean how awesome is it to play in Tiger Stadium," said a smiling Matt Canada. "He had big eyes, made some plays, missed some plays. I thought he made a tremendous jump Saturday with his play. He looks calmer, he looks more in charge of the offense, that's what you expect. His curve is going faster, and he's just getting started."

Orgeron has reiterated throughout summer drills that Danny Etling is still the top QB, but Brennan's performance in workouts has no doubt earned him some playing time this fall.

