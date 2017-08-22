David: Storms around & watching Harvey

A cold front will stall across the Gulf Coast this week and bring us a good chance for daily showers and storms. Some of the rain could produce some downpours at times with localized street flooding.

An area of low pressure is moving off the Yucatan Peninsula Tuesday night and it could become Tropical Storm Harvey once again. The Hurricane Center is telling residents along the Texas coast to prepare for tropical storm or possibly hurricane conditions by Friday.

This means for Louisiana an increase in winds along the coast and tides by the end of the week. It is possible we could see significant rainfall from Harvey by late in the weekend and early next week. Right now it's a wait and see situation until the storm decides to reform and there is a better handle on the eventual track.

-David Bernard

