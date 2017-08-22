Video: Thieves pull off ATM Heist in Central City

The head of FEMA was in Louisiana Tuesday to meet with Governor John Bel Edwards and New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu.more>>
Gregory Pier, the victim's father told FOX 8 that it all happened very fast.more>>
Video from the Fast Stop Convenience Store on South Broad Street shows how thieves got away with an entire ATM.more>>
Anti-crime activist Gino Ascani jumped into action when his surveillance cameras showed 4 people, 3 women and a man, pulling on his car door handles just outside his Lakeview home on General Haig.more>>
A cold front will stall across the Gulf Coast this week and bring us a good chance for daily showers and storms.more>>
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.more>>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.more>>
Police have identified a person of interest in the bank robbery at CresCom Bank Monday that left two employees dead. Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina is wanted by Conway Police for questioning, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.more>>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.more>>
“The woman told me it was reserved for mothers with strollers, and I asked her, since it wasn’t occupied and it does have a handicap sign, if I might use it, and she still told me no,” said Dani Darouse, who lost a leg after a motorcycle accident last year.more>>
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are investigating after a woman is dead following a dispute with a neighbor over animals.more>>
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.more>>
One Georgia mom-to-be took advantage of Monday’s Total Solar Eclipse with an epic maternity shoot.more>>
The man accused of abducting a 2-month-old then abandoning the boy on a ledge of an overpass along I-20 says God told him to do it.more>>
Bell Grady Andrews was 72-years old when she died. Since 1989 she'd been resting in peace. That was until a few weeks ago when someone not only disturbed her grave, they literally pried her casket from the ground.more>>
