Video: Thieves pull off ATM Heist in Central City

Investigators say the suspects were seen moving the ATM into the rear cargo area of a van that was nearby. (Source: New Orleans Police Dept.)

Video from the Fast Stop Convenience Store on South Broad Street shows how thieves got away with an entire ATM.

The incident, which happened just before 4:30 a.m. on August 22, started when the driver of a pick-up truck rammed the vehicle through the store's doors and windows.

Then, a group of people helped get the ATM out of the store.

Investigators say the suspects were seen moving the ATM into the rear cargo area of a van that was nearby. They found the truck, which was previously reported stolen, abandoned.

If you can help investigators with this case, the New Orleans Police Department wants you to contact Crimestoppers with your information.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.