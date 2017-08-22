New emergency management team named to deal with city's drainage crisis

Federal,state and local leaders are closely monitoring possible tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico especially considering the drainage system in New Orleans remains at diminished capacity.

"The good news is everyday the city's capacity has increased in terms of the power generation and the pumping capacity and obviously there is more vulnerability than we would like but there is no reason for the people of New Orleans to be panicked at all," said Gov. Edwards.

Fifteen of the City's 120 pumps are still offline. And, the retirement of Sewerage and Water Board Executive Director Cedric Grant took effect Tuesday even though Grant originally planned to step down at the end of Hurricane Season. That retirement comes on the same day the City announces a new interim Emergency Management and Support Team that will provide administrative, financial and technical help through the end of Hurricane Season.

The team includes Paul Rainwater who led the Louisiana Recovery Authority after Hurricane Katrina. Other members include Board of Regents Deputy Finance Commissioner Terrance Ginn and South East Louisiana Flood Protection Authority East Director of Engineering Bob Turner.

"Everyday, 24/7 since the event we have had some of the top experts in power generation working at the Sewerage and Water Board to make sure that those power generating things that we have there are actually being put back online and everyday, as the Governor said, it gets better," said New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu.

FOX 8 has obtained the hourly rates of the members of the new Emergency Management and Support Team.

Paul Rainwater will make $107.40 an hour and is estimated to work 40 hours a week.

Terrence Ginn will be paid $79.32 an hour, he is also expected to work 40 hours a week.

Renee Lapeyrolerie will be paid $181.00 an hour, she is also expected to work 40 hours a week. That rate averages out, at 40 hours a week, to $376,000 a year.

Ehab Meselhe,Ph.D., is an expert with the Water Institute of the Gulf, he will be paid $265 an hour, but he is only expected to work 8 to 16 hours a week.

Owen Monconduit will make $81.54 an hour.

Bob Turner will be paid $98.87 an hour. The City says he will not work for the Levee Board while working the temporary position with the Sewerage and Water Board, instead he will work full time for the new management team.

Those team members will have contracts with the city until November 30,2017.

