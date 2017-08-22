Heart of Louisiana: Legacy Cypress

Louisiana businesses and residents who were affected by rainfall and flooding from Aug. 4 - Aug. 6 will have low-interest federal disaster loans available to them.more>>
If you want to find the oldest cypress trees in Louisiana, you'll probably need to hike through woods or wade through a swamp. This is where the ancient trees have thrived for thousands of years, until a century of logging wiped out virgin cypress forests.more>>
The head of FEMA was in Louisiana Tuesday to meet with Governor John Bel Edwards and New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu.more>>
Gregory Pier, the victim's father told FOX 8 that it all happened very fast.more>>
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.more>>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.more>>
Police have identified a person of interest in the bank robbery at CresCom Bank Monday that left two employees dead. Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina is wanted by Conway Police for questioning, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.more>>
One Georgia mom-to-be took advantage of Monday’s Total Solar Eclipse with an epic maternity shoot.more>>
Marcellus Williams Sr. was scheduled to be executed at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens halted it after DNA raised questions about Williams' guilt.more>>
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.more>>
Mississippi's flag contains the Confederate battle emblem. Because of that, images from Charlottesville are lighting a new fire for activists wanting to take it down.more>>
A third person is in custody in connection with an alleged sexual assault involving Louisiana native and rapper Mystikal.more>>
Day care worker Valarie Rena Patterson, 46, of Mobile, was booked into Metro Jail Tuesday morning on a corpse abuse charge.more>>
A man and woman were arrested after authorities found them passed out in a vehicle with children Tuesday morning.more>>
