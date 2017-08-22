AG reviewing legality of St. Tammany economic development tax

St. Tammany Parish residents believe a sales tax is being illegally imposed against them, and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office is reviewing the tax's legality.more>>
Federal,state and local leaders are closely monitoring possible tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico especially considering the drainage system in New Orleans remains at diminished capacity.more>>
Louisiana businesses and residents who were affected by rainfall and flooding from Aug. 4 - Aug. 6 will have low-interest federal disaster loans available to them.more>>
If you want to find the oldest cypress trees in Louisiana, you'll probably need to hike through woods or wade through a swamp. This is where the ancient trees have thrived for thousands of years, until a century of logging wiped out virgin cypress forests.more>>
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.more>>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.more>>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.more>>
Bell Grady Andrews was 72-years old when she died. Since 1989 she'd been resting in peace. That was until a few weeks ago when someone not only disturbed her grave, they literally pried her casket from the ground.more>>
Mississippi's flag contains the Confederate battle emblem. Because of that, images from Charlottesville are lighting a new fire for activists wanting to take it down.more>>
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.more>>
