Danny Etling named starting QB for opener

Throughout the summer and into training camp Ed Orgeron said if the season started today, Danny Etling would be his starting quarterback. Tuesday night, Coach O went a step further naming Etling the starter against BYU.

“Sunday, we watched all of the tape, and we made the decision to announce Danny as our starting quarterback. Danny did a very good job for us, was very competitive, and has handled the competition very well," said Ed Orgeron.

Orgeron said St. Stanislaus alum Myles Brennan finished "a very close second." The true freshman enrolled at LSU in early June, but made quite an impression on the coaching staff in a little over two months time.

"We knew he was going to be a good player. There were some things he did beyond our expectations," said Orgeron.

LSU faces the Cougars September 2nd in Houston.

